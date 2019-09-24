Sexton handles criminal plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton handled several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Brian Cunningham, 38, charged with one count of aggravated assault, was sentenced to three years at 30 percent confinement.

Kenny Wayne Lawson, 39, charged with one count of aggravated robbery, was sentenced to six years at 30 percent confinement on the reduced charge of one count of robbery. Lawson was given credit for 377 days of jail time already served.

Teddy Arnold Seals Jr., 28, charged with one count of solicitation of a minor for aggravated statutory rape, was sentenced to four years TDOC supervised probation. Seals is scheduled for a Dec. 16 hearing to determine qualification for diversion. He is barred from any contact with his victim and is ordered to stay at least 1,000 ft. from anywhere that individual is likely to be.

Rick James Brock, 55, charged with three counts of violation of the Child Protection Act, was sentenced to an effective 10 years confinement on the merged counts of aggravated sexual battery. Brock was given credit for 762 days of jail time already served. He is ordered to Community Supervision for Life and subject to the Sexual Offender Registration and Restrictions.

Joni E. Barnett, 29, charged with one count each of criminal impersonation, driving under the influence and violation of the financial responsibility law, was sentenced to a split confinement of 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. The charge of criminal impersonation was dropped as a ‘nolle.’ Barnett was given credit for 8 hours of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel.

Shena Rouse, 23, charged with one count each of auto burglary and theft over $1,000, was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 70 days confinement. Rouse was given credit for 70 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Rouse is jointly and severally responsible for $1,500 in restitution to her victim. She is barred from any contact with her victim and must stay at least 1,000 ft. away from this individual. This case runs concurrently with a prior one.

Teddy Overton, 38, charged with one count each of burglary and theft over $1,000, was sentenced to a concurrent two years at 30 percent confinement. Overton was given credit for jail time served from July 18 to Sept. 9. He must pay $1,500 in restitution to his victim and is barred from any contact with this individual.

Billy Wayne Kelly, 49, was charged with one count each of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with the intent to sell and tampering with evidence. Kelly was sentenced to a concurrent three years TDOC supervised probation. He was given credit for 13 days of jail time already served. Kelly must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines, including a $2,000 fine.

Kenneth Evans III, 30, charged with one count each of evading arrest, theft over $2,500 and theft over $1,000, was sentenced to an effective five years at 30 percent confinement. Evans was given credit for jail time served from July 31 to Sept. 9.