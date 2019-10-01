Estep processes plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep processed several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Carrie Sue Johnson, 40, charged with one count of domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 60 days confinement. Johnson was given credit for 18 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. This sentence runs concurrently with prior violations of probation cases in which Johnson failed to complete an alcohol and drug assessment, to attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees.

Cody Wayne Holland, 30, charged with one count of domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Holland must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. He is barred from any contact with his victim and must stay at least 1,000 ft. away from the victim and anywhere she is likely to be found.

Robert Thomas, 37, charged with one count of child neglect, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days at 75 percent confinement. Thomas was given credit for jail time served from My 2 to Aug. 22. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. This sentence runs concurrently with a prior violation of probation case.

Bryan Steve Hoskins, 25, charged with two counts of violation of an Order of Protection, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 13 days confinement. Hoskins was given credit for 13 days of jail time already served. He must complete an anger management class and is barred from any contact with his victims.

Arthur Alexander LittleJohn, 68, charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation. As a condition of his probationary status, LittleJohn must pay all court costs in full by Nov. 26.

Janie Denise Blevins, 41, charged with one count of driving under the influence (second offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Blevins was given credit for 7 days of jail time already served. Her driver’s license is revoked for two years.

Russell Dean Smith, 19, charged with one count of vandalism under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Smith was given credit for 11 days of jail time already served. He is eligible for release to a long-term rehabilitation program.

Roy L. Johnson, 44, charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine, theft under $1,000 and public intoxication, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Johnson was given credit for 16 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Johnson is barred from the Walmart property.

Jessica Irvin, 26, charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Irvin was given credit for 7 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Leslie Clifton, 38, charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Clifton was given credit for 3 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Bethany T. Turner, 37, charged with three counts theft under $1,000, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Turner must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $225 to the Economic Crime Fund. She must pay $226 in restitution to the New Tazewell Lee’s Food Mart. Turner is barred from all Lee’s Food Marts.

James David Greer, 67, charged with one count each of theft under $1,000 and attempted criminal simulation, was sentenced to an effective two years ETHRA supervised probation. Greer must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $300 to the Economic Crime Fund. He must pay a total $130 in restitution to his victims Catdaddy’s and Fresh-N-Low. He is barred from both stores.