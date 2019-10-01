Improving Panthers shut out by Scott

Cumberland Gap High School took its football team over to Scott County and played a great defensive first half while struggling with the wet, hot and steamy conditions on the way to a 27-0 loss.

Scott County won the toss and deferred until the second half. It didn’t much matter because there was zero scoring during the opening quarter.

Scott County got on the board late during the second quarter to go up 7-0. The Highlanders added another one as the second quarter ran out but they missed the point after but led at the half 13-0.

Coming out of the break, both defenses made adjustments and did not allow a score during the third but Scott county added two more touchdowns during the final quarter and went on to win.

In review, the Panthers were able to move the ball between the 20s but were not able to find pay dirt. The main reason for the offensive struggles was penalties.

Caden Brunsma played injured for a big portion of the game but was on fire with his arm as he completed passes to Logan Miracle, Logan Daniels, Ethen Daniels, Holdin McDaniel and Nate Fuson. McDaniel have over 150 total receiving yards. Logan Miracle had arguably his best game out of the backfield.

Holdin McDaniel was asked about the game “I’m so tired of losing and the team is tired of losing,” said Holden McDaniel. “We played good tonight, but we have to get better in practice and games. We have to block better, run better, catch better just get better in all phases of the game.”

Before kickoff, Claiborne coach DeLynn Cline was asked about the game and said, “We have to get better tonight. This is a good Scott County team we are playing tonight. We have to eliminate the loss-yardage plays and penalties. If we can do that we will be in the game.

The Panthers are still winless on the season and will play Wartburg Central (2-3) at home on Oct. 4.