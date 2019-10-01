Lady Panthers celebrate senior team members
Photo by Mara Brock
Cumberland Gap soccer celebrated its senior Lady Panthers on Sept. 26. The Lady Panthers played Campbell County and won 7-0. Senior members include Riley Collett, Keira Eaton, Chantel Davis, Brooklyn Whitaker and Haylee Ellison. Pictured are the 2019 Lady Panthers seniors, coaches and parents.
By Allen Earl
allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net
