October 2, 2019

Photo by Mara Brock

Cumberland Gap soccer celebrated its senior Lady Panthers on Sept. 26. The Lady Panthers played Campbell County and won 7-0. Senior members include Riley Collett, Keira Eaton, Chantel Davis, Brooklyn Whitaker and Haylee Ellison. Pictured are the 2019 Lady Panthers seniors, coaches and parents.

Lady Panthers celebrate senior team members

By Allen Earl

Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Photo by Mara Brock

Cumberland Gap soccer celebrated its senior Lady Panthers on Sept. 26. The Lady Panthers played Campbell County and won 7-0. Senior members include Riley Collett, Keira Eaton, Chantel Davis, Brooklyn Whitaker and Haylee Ellison. Pictured are the 2019 Lady Panthers seniors, coaches and parents.

By Allen Earl

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

Print Article