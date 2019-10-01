Middle school Bulldogs battle Red Devils

Two middle school rivals met on a steamy football field Sept. 26 following a much needed rain. Claiborne brought its Bulldogs in looking for a big win against Horace Maynard. The Red Devils were looking to defend their home field on eighth grade night and did just that in winning 44-6.

When the ball was kicked off, Claiborne was able to move the ball but was a victim of its own mistakes. After the Red Devils scored, they performed a squib kick that should have been quickly picked up by the Bulldogs. A hustling Red Devil made it to the ball first and recovered. This led to their second score of the game.

The Bulldogs failed to score during the first quarter and even during the second quarter the offense failed to find pay dirt.

The Red Devils took their first quarter momentum and kept placing points on the board. At the half the home team enjoyed a 30-0 lead.

Coming out of the break the Bulldogs were still shooting themselves in the foot with penalties and mistakes; however, a return by Landen Poore of around 20 yards turned into a scary moment for him, his parents and fans in the stands. Poore was injured during the tackle as he seemed to fall on another players helmet. At first, Poore could not feel his legs and was taken via ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. As he was being checked out the feeling began to come back and scans indicated no major injury. In a great gesture for Poore, the Bulldogs circled in the sideline and said a prayer for their teammate and right after that both teams met mid-field to pray together. Football became secondary on this night.

Back to the game action, the Bulldogs scored on a run by Isaiah Gerrells and that was all the points they placed on the board.

The following morning Landen Poore was feeling better but had a huge bruise on his back the size of a helmet, according to his mother Jessica Poore.