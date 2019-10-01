Sexton hears plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton heard several plea agreements recently, during sessions in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Billy Wayne Kelly, 49, charged with one count each of possession of a schedule IV drugs with the intent to sell and tampering with evidence, was sentenced to three years TDOC supervised probation. Kelly was given credit for 13 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and a one-time $2,000 fine.

Kelvin Lynn Chumley, 43, charged with one count each sale and delivery of a schedule III controlled substance, was sentenced to an effective three years TDOC supervised probation with 104 days confinement. Chumley was given credit for 104 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and a $2,000 one-time fine.

Tony Jasper Knuckles, 38, was initially charged under separate cases with one count each of the sale and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance and theft over $2,500. Knuckles was sentenced to a concurrent four years TDOC supervised probation. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. He is also responsible for a $750 one-time fine. Knuckles is barred from any contact with his victims. The court dismissed the charge of delivery of a schedule II controlled substance upon pleading the case.

Nathan Gilliam, 31, charged with one count of attempted possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell/deliver, was sentenced to two years at 30 percent confinement on the charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Shaun Ellis, 37, charged with one count of theft over $2,500, was sentenced to a split confinement of three years TDOC supervised probation with 45 days confinement. Ellis was given credit for jail time served from July 30 to Sept. 9. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Ellis is responsible jointly and severally for payment of restitution in the amount of $4,612 to his victims and is barred from any contact with them.