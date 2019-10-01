U.S. Cellular reveals office reno

Several individuals gather to celebrate the completion of the U.S. Cellular office renovation. The businss is located in the Cumberland Gallery Shopping Center, nearby Walmart in New Tazewell. Shown are Joey Moretto and employees with U.S. Cellular, Karyn Clark and Robin Duncan with the Claiborne Economic Partnership, Jeff Lewis and Matt McClung, Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Linda Stilson and Mike Patton with New Tazewell City Hall and Mark England with Walmart.