Tazewell Speedway Fall Brawl results

Tazewell Speedway hosted another regular weekly program and final points race for the year, Sept. 28. Jason Trammell got back in the winner’s circle during the Limited Late Model feature, and Odie Overholt finished ahead of the pack in Sportsman. Quincy Arnwine finished first in Classic Car and Donovan Long won the Street Stock feature. Joey Allen took checkers in Four Cylinders.

Here are the top five finishers from each class:

Limited Late Model

1. 90J Jason Trammell

2. 31 Greg Estes

3. 18 Michael Rutherford

4. 44 Caleb Marcum

5. 56J Brian Shockley

Sportsman

1. 14 Odie Overholt

2. 13 Robbie Buchanan

3. 10 James Parrott

4. 54 Mitchell Burke

5. 24 Andy Wilder

Classic Car

1. 17A Quincy Arnwine

2. 14 Lee Merritt

3. 3 Hayston Collett

4. 11 Rusty Welch

5. 22 Hunter Graybeal

Street Stock

1. 15 Donovan Long

2. C4 Logan Cobb

3. 20S James Weaver

4. 5 Greg Harville

5. 55S Brad Sturgill

4 Cylinder

1. 49 Joey Allen

2. 21 Hayston Collett

3. 72 Rufus Collett

4. 1 Mark Wallace

5. 13 Terry Boshears

Oct. 12 will be the 2019 Fall Brawl and Champions Night program as well as another exciting weekly racing program.