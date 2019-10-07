Collective to host PCP workshop

Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM), Farragut ENT & Allergy, and Covenant Allergy & Asthma Care will host a 3 day continuing medical education (CME) program for primary care practitioners Oct. 11-13 at LMU-Knoxville (9737 Cogdill Road). The accredited course, titled “ENT for the Primary Care Practitioner: Promoting Performance Change in Clinical Practice,” is open to currently licensed physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.

There are many common ear, nose, and throat (ENT) conditions that a primary care clinician can help treat. By integrating otolaryngology within this CME program, clinicians gain additional knowledge and skills beyond what they receive in initial professional education.

“Many of these conditions can be managed at the primary health care level, which can potentially decrease the financial burden on patients, hospitals and specialty referrals and improve quality of care overall,” said Dr. Leonard Brown, president of Farragut ENT and Allergy.

Using demonstrations, realistic learning experiences and hands-on skill-building techniques, this workshop will provide an appreciation of allergy testing, protocols for evaluating hearing loss and dizziness, relevant Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) and training for in-office flexible nasolaryngoscopy. Those who attend the entire program will receive a CME Certificate. Attendees who meet additional didactic and skill proficiency requirements will be eligible to receive a Certificate of Proficiency in flexible nasolaryngoscopy.

In 2017, LMU-DCOM and Farragut ENT & Allergy forged a commitment to address common ENT conditions that can be managed at the primary health care level, especially in rural, underserved areas. Together they host multiple programs per year both in person and online. LMU-DCOM also offers a selection of live and online faculty development programs with a focus on Best Practices in Clinical Teaching. Many of these courses offer free or discounted CME credit and are available to any qualified health care clinicians.

“Our CME courses are ideal for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other health care clinicians who want to improve performance and skills and the quality of patient care through hands-on workshop training,” said Patricia Stubenberg, Ph.D., director of CME and preceptor development for LMU-DCOM. “We continue to receive great feedback on this workshop and have had providers already begin to implement what they learned into their practice.”

To register for the event visit https://dcomcme.lmunet.edu and click on course catalog or contact Patricia Stubenberg, Ph.D., director of CME and Preceptor Development at 423.869.6819 or patricia.stubenberg@LMUnet.edu.

Farragut ENT & Allergy is an independent medical practice treating disorders of the ear, nose and throat. Farragut ENT employs ENT physicians, audiologists, nurse practitioners, and others working together for optimum patient outcomes and satisfaction. With multiple locations around Knoxville, Farragut ENT is committed to advancing the diagnosis and treatment of ENT-related conditions for patients and providers across East Tennessee. Visit www.farragutent.com for more information.