Lady Panthers win rivalry game

The Claiborne Lady Bulldogs played host to the Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers Oct. 1. On paper, the Lady Panthers were supposed to have an easy time of things but being a rivalry game nothing is certain. Claiborne has been improving exponentially across the last season and a half and were determined to give the visiting Lady Panthers the hardest of times.

Claiborne played well as did Cumberland Gap during the first half, and although the Lady Panthers had multiple shots on goal none of them got by Lady Bulldogs keeper Courtney Daniels.

Claiborne managed five shots the first half but none of those found the net behind Allison McCorkel, who played well in goal.

When the second half got underway Aly Ramsey broke the scoreless tie around the 34’ mark to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage. Cumberland Gap had a double team defensive strategy against Lady Bulldog Macie Sumner and kept her frustrated and in check.

The Lady Panthers found the net three more times with Ramsey, Riley Collett and Gabby Gracia completing the 4-0 final score.

Assists went to Ramsey, Collett and Chantel Davis had two assists.

Lady Panthers head coach Lorri Kimbrough said this about the game, “Senior Brooklynn Whitaker and Freshman Carlie Napier were given the task to double team Macie Sumner and did an excellent job all night. Allison McCorkel finished with 13 saves on the night and there was a great crowd on hand for both teams which really shows how far soccer has come in our area.”

CHS head coach Jeff Sorke said this, “Our effort and attitude were excellent. We created a lot of chances but couldn’t find the back of the net. A couple of lapses in concentration did us in.”