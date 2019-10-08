Estep handles plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep handled several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Dustin McDonald, 28, charged with one count each of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days at 75 percent confinement. McDonald was given credit for any time served since July 5. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Chelci Renee Johnson, 29, charged with one count of criminal impersonation, was sentenced to six months ETHRA supervised probation with 14 days confinement. Johnson was given credit for 14 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

John Homer Moyers Jr., 21, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 10 days confinement. Moyers was given credit for jail time served per records. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and is liable for $2,073.57 to his victim. Moyers must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Joshua H. Adams, 32, charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Adams was given credit for 16 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Billy Joe Johnson, 40, charged with one count of possession of Hydrocodone (a schedule II drug), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Johnson must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. He is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are paid in full and he is found fully compliant.

Ladusta Faye Mize, 35, charged with one count of possession of cocaine (a schedule II drug), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Mize must pay at least $125 per month in court costs and fines.

Sarah R. Sumpter, 27, charged with one count of possession of a schedule V drug, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 10 days confinement. Sumpter was given credit for 10 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Spencer Michael Rains, 20, charged with one count of possession/casual exchange of a schedule VI controlled substance, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 15 days at 75 percent confinement. Rains was given credit for three days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Jacob K. Hurst, 30, charged with one count each of theft under $1,000 and attempted accessory after the fact, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 16 days confinement. Hurst was given credit for 16 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. He must pay $19.42 in restitution to the New Tazewell Walmart Store.

Ricky L. Ryan, 23, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with four days confinement. Ryan was given credit for four days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Ryan is barred from the Walmart property.

Lisa M. Berry, 48, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Berry must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. She is barred from the Walmart property.

Tyler Kyle Russell, 18, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Russell was given credit for 14 days of jail time already served. This sentence runs concurrently with a violation of probation case in which Russell failed to report to probation, to complete an alcohol and drug assessment and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation.