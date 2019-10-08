Good for You

Courtesy photo

Shelly the cat has proven her worth in just the short time she has been with Speedwell resident Jimmie Nelson. Not long after settling into her new surroundings, Shelly came out the victor in a battle with a copperhead snake that had made its way into the home of the 81-year-old stroke victim. The dead snake was discovered under a table with apparent claw marks on its head and neck. It had apparently been dead long enough for rigor mortis to stiffen the body. Shelly, who had been missing a short while, was later found. She had sustained no injuries. The feline, credited with most probably saving the life of her human, was adopted from the Claiborne Animal Shelter shortly before the incident. Teresa Seals, Nelson’s daughter, says her father immediately chose Shelly for adoption after seeing her on the shelter website.