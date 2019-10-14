CYFC sweeps Straw Plains

The Claiborne Youth Football Conference had homecoming on a cold Oct. 12 at R.O. Giles Field. The first thing on the schedule was the naming of the queen, king and princesses. Lily Whitaker was crowned Miss CYFC Homecoming Queen and was escorted by Nathan Jones. The CYFC Homecoming king was Randall Cinnamon and he was escorted by Peyton Guy. The queen and king raised the most money for the CYFC.

The Grasscutters took the field for the first game of the evening against Straw Plains who dressed only 10 due to injury.

This was a defensive game with turnovers being the key. The Raiders drove and turned the ball over and the Bulldogs did the same, except for one series where the Bulldogs found the end zone just before the half. The Raiders didn’t have time to respond and the home team led 6-0 at the break.

The Bulldogs scored again after giving the ball away to the Raiders. The Bulldogs defense met the quarterback in the backfield and took the ball away and ran it in for six. After a failed point after try, Claiborne led 12-0 going into the fourth.

The Bulldogs turned the Raiders over on downs and found the end zone one last time before the game ended 18-0.

The Super Grasscutters were next and they made the first score look easy. They drove quickly down the field for the touchdown. They led 7-0 after the conversion. The Bulldogs then pounced on the ensuing kickoff and a few plays later scored. They missed on the conversion but led 13-0 with 2:31 left in the first.

On the kickoff the Bulldogs recovered and then tossed a pass out in the flat that went 40 yards for the score followed by a good conversion try. Claiborne now led 20-0.

Going into the second quarter, the Raiders were driving and were on the Bulldogs 26. The Bulldogs defense made the stop, and then the offense ran it in covering 50 yards. The conversion was good and the score was now 27-0.

After yet another fumble recovery, the Bulldogs scored again and converted making the score 34-0 at the half. At 2:39 in the third, Claiborne scored and ran in the conversion to lead 41-0. The Bulldogs cruised through the final quarter and won the game 41-0.

The conference then honored the players that were leaving after this season and the parents for their dedication.

The final game was the Pee Wee contest, and Claiborne was trying for a sweep. The kickoff went to the Raiders, but a few plays later the Bulldogs stepped in front of the pass for a pick-6. After the conversion, Claiborne led 7-0.

The Raiders threw another interception on the next drive, and this time it took several plays to find pay dirt. The conversion was good and the lead increased to 14-0 by the end of the first.

The Raiders had a drive going again, but it failed and Claiborne took over and scored on a 35-yard rush to lead 20-0 with 3:33 remaining in the half.

The Bulldogs kicked off and jumped on the ball. They began another drive with 3:31 left. This drive was 30 yards easier due to unsportsmanlike penalties against the Raiders coach. The coach was tossed from the game after criticizing the head official. The penalty put the ball in the red zone, and the Bulldogs scored with four seconds left in the half. The conversion failed and at the half the score was 26-0.

The Bulldogs had to go 89 yards to score on the first drive of the second half and did just that on a 70-yard run down the sideline. The conversion failed but the lead was extended to 32-0.

At the very end of the game, the Raiders got the ball in the end zone, but the Bulldogs secured the 32-6 victory to complete the sweep.

With the evening of games, the CYFC home schedule was complete and the only remaining regular season games are on the road.