Photo gallery: Lady Bulldogs soccer defeats rival Union County to win first ever district tournament game.
Claiborne Lady Bulldogs soccer made history this evening when it won the very first district tournament game. Their previous best was a few years ago when they won a play-in game. They defeated rival Union County 3-0. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Next game October 15 at Gibbs.
You Might Like
CYFC sweeps Straw Plains
The Claiborne Youth Football Conference had homecoming on a cold Oct. 12 at R.O. Giles Field. The first thing on... read more