October 15, 2019

Photo gallery: Lady Bulldogs soccer defeats rival Union County to win first ever district tournament game.

By Allen Earl

Published 7:55 pm Monday, October 14, 2019

Claiborne Lady Bulldogs soccer made history this evening when it won the very first district tournament game. Their previous best was a few years ago when they won a play-in game. They defeated rival Union County 3-0. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Next game October 15 at Gibbs.

