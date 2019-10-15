Car dealership donates to create county boys, girls clubs
Photo submitted
The creation of a Claiborne Chapter of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America is moving forward with the help of Rusty Wallace Toyota of Morristown. The car dealership recently donated $10,000 with the promise of an additional $15,000 from the Rusty Wallace Auto Group. Shown are members of the Claiborne Chamber of Commerce accepting the check from representatives of the dealership, with a “huge thank you” to Rusty Wallace, Ray Huffaker and to Gregg VonCannon of Rusty Wallace Toyota. The Chamber estimates a summer 2020 clubs opening.
You Might Like
District 2 town hall held at Midway Elementary School
Another District 2 town hall meeting was held at Midway Elementary Oct. 8, and there were around 20 in attendance.... read more