Car dealership donates to create county boys, girls clubs

Photo submitted

The creation of a Claiborne Chapter of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America is moving forward with the help of Rusty Wallace Toyota of Morristown. The car dealership recently donated $10,000 with the promise of an additional $15,000 from the Rusty Wallace Auto Group. Shown are members of the Claiborne Chamber of Commerce accepting the check from representatives of the dealership, with a “huge thank you” to Rusty Wallace, Ray Huffaker and to Gregg VonCannon of Rusty Wallace Toyota. The Chamber estimates a summer 2020 clubs opening.