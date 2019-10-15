Good for You

Courtesy photos

Without our local law enforcement, what kind of society would we have? This week, we salute not one, not two, but three groups of men and women who leave home every workday to the unknown element. We are grateful for each individual who dons the uniform of the New Tazewell Police Department, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell Police Department. We salute the thin blue line.

