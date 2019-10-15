October 15, 2019

Well-wishers attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Rainbow Glass, where all your glass and vehicle mirror needs are met. New owners, Chase and Angela Jones, provided lunch for family, friends, local business owners and members of the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce (CEP) prior to the ribbon cutting. Rainbow Glass is located at 1710 N. Broad Street in Tazewell.

Rainbow Glass opens

By Jan Runions

Published 1:29 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2019

