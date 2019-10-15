Rainbow Glass opens
Photo submitted
Well-wishers attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Rainbow Glass, where all your glass and vehicle mirror needs are met. New owners, Chase and Angela Jones, provided lunch for family, friends, local business owners and members of the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce (CEP) prior to the ribbon cutting. Rainbow Glass is located at 1710 N. Broad Street in Tazewell.
You Might Like
Car dealership donates to create county boys, girls clubs
Photo submitted The creation of a Claiborne Chapter of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America is moving forward with... read more