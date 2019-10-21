8th Judicial District raises funds for children’s centers

The Office of the 8th Judicial District Attorney General recently hosted the 4th Annual Clays for Children Sporting Clays Tournament at Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club in Maryville. The event was a team effort to raise money to support the Children’s Centers in Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union counties. The event grew from 66 teams last year to 82 teams this year and featured 328 shooters. According to the Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club, this event has grown to one of the area’s largest benefit shoots.

The Centers of the 8th Judicial District serve hundreds of children each year and work closely with local law enforcement and the Office of Attorney General. The Centers assist with medical examinations, forensic interviews, counseling and therapy. The services they provide help to ensure justice is served upon the perpetrator of crimes against children and help victims through their counseling services.

“The Children’s Centers are an integral part of the work we do in prosecuting child abuse cases,” said Attorney General Jared Effler, who developed the idea of a sporting clays tournament.

Four years ago, Effler came up with the idea in an effort to find a unique fundraising opportunity that could bring people together from across the district and, at the same time, benefit the Children’s Centers inside his district.

“The event has grown exponentially since our inaugural tournament and I am still amazed and humbled by the continued support we receive from private individuals, law enforcement, local businesses and corporations for this great event,” said Effler.

The District Attorney General’s Office is pleased to announce that this year’s Clays for Children Sporting Clays Tournament netted $48,000 to support the centers. Everyone involved had a great time for an even greater cause.

Tournament results are as follows:

FIRST FLIGHT

Course A

1st Place – Stowers Machinery – Participants Tony Parkerson, Andrew Sturgill, Ron Dilbeck and Lester Gann with total score of 347.

2nd Place – Terry’s Pharmacy – Participants Justin Wilson, Tommy Overton and Robbie Allen with total score of 238 out of 300.

Course B

1st Place – Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department – Participants Seth Miracle, Jacob Engle, Winston Middleton and Rocky White with a total score of 347.

2nd Place – Potters – Participants Aaron Potter, Hayden Potter, Adam Young and Nick Botts with total score of 336.

SECOND FLIGHT

Course A

1st Place – LaFollette Mine Supply – Participants Billy Ball, Ron Dilbeck, Kray Vinsant and Tony Parkerson with total score of 353.

2nd Place – Caryville Mishaps – Participants James McCall, Adam Southern, Josh Nickles and Taylor Mills with total score of 284.

Course B

1st Place – Powell Valley Electric Cooperative – Participants Maynard Brooks, Mike Harvey, Paul Downing and Edward Allen with total score of 328.

2nd Place – Sumiriko – Participants Tim Shrout, Murphy Miller, Will Prewitt and Ray Lawson with total score of 312.

THIRD FLIGHT

Course A

1st Place – Volunteer Marine – Participants Durand Carmony, Gabe Howard, Robert Dial and Jason Lankford with total score of 281.

2nd Place – Tri County Cycle – Participants Kenzie Dilbeck, Jordan McDearman, Andrew Sturgill and Richard Nelson with total score of 276.

Course B

1st Place – Ball Event Center – Participants Billy Ball, Ron Dilbeck, Kray Vinsant and Terry Lewis with total score of 374.

2nd Place – Dead Pair – Participants Lester Gann, Dean Munkers, David Hipps, and Charles Spressor with total score of 362.

Overall high individual scores for the tournament were:

Course A – Billy Ball with a score of 99

Course B – Ron Dilbeck with a score of 98