3 WSCC students earn spot on international honor society

The Walters State Community College Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community colleges, inducted 59 new members during its Oct. 8 induction ceremony.

To be eligible, students must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better after completing at least 12 college credit hours.

Students inducted from Claiborne County are Gary Garrett from Clairfield; and Becky Lefevers and Brittney Smith, both of Tazewell.

Students inducted from Cocke County are Makayley Marshall and Makenzie Marshall, both of Bybee; Sara Parker of Cosby; Cassidy Allen, Tracy Large, Tonya Paxton, William Thompson, and Carrie Williamson, all of Newport; and Carlie Ford of Parrottsville.

Students inducted from Grainger County are Macey Longmire, Lisa Massmann Murphy, and Stephanie Molina of Rutledge; and Jeffrey Perkins and Breanna Scearce, both of Thorn Hill.

Students inducted from Greene County are Hannah Brown of Chuckey; Clayton Alley, Brooke Bowman, Kristen Eddy, Heather Jones, Amanda Lee, and Leslie Norton, all of Greeneville.

Students from Hamblen County inducted are Hadlee Banks, Renata Hannah, Nolan Keesee, Gretchen McGarvey, Blake Melton, Dalton Miksa, Michael Moore,

Jessica Quinton, Megan Rines, Matthew Spitler, and Matthew Stephan, all of Morristown; and Ashley Cooter of Russellville.

Students inducted from Hawkins County are Tiffany Evans, Lindsey Purdy and Mary Samsel, all of Bulls Gap; Kayla Matlock from Church Hill; Madison Carpenter of Mooresburg; and Katie Clevinger, Kaitlyn Helton and Ashley Lawson of Rogersville.

Students inducted from Jefferson County are Tabitha Graham and Ellen Odom of New Market; and Amanda Brobeck of Talbott.

Students inducted from Sevier County are Dustin King of Kodak; Sukhrob Akbarov and Amna Khan of Pigeon Forge; Avery Carpenter, Vivien Czegledy, Nadia Gileva, Megha Patel, Lannie St. Philip, and Christy Thompson, all of Sevierville.

From Shelby County, Peyton Calitri of Collierville was inducted.

From Washington County, Renita Smucker-Yoder of Limestone was inducted.