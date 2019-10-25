October 27, 2019

Photo gallery: Panthers extend win streak to three over rival Bulldogs

By Allen Earl

Published 11:40 pm Friday, October 25, 2019

The Cumberland Gap Panthers got up early on the Claiborne Bulldogs October 25 and withstood a late charge from Claiborne to win big 30-14. Claiborne had a chance mid way through the final quarter to tie the game but failed. From that moment on the Panthers cruised to victory.

