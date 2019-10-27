October 29, 2019

Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress

It pays to be patient with your camera. Pictured is the result of a recent shot by our own photographer as he spotted a barred owl surveying the sights while resting on a tree limb on the Earl property. The barred owl is native to our east Tennessee region. This little guy is more commonly known as a “hoot owl.”

‘Hoot’ are you?

By Jan Runions

Published 1:02 pm Sunday, October 27, 2019

