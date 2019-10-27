‘Hoot’ are you?
Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress
It pays to be patient with your camera. Pictured is the result of a recent shot by our own photographer as he spotted a barred owl surveying the sights while resting on a tree limb on the Earl property. The barred owl is native to our east Tennessee region. This little guy is more commonly known as a “hoot owl.”
