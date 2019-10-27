Local high schools send team, individuals to state

For the last two seasons, Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers golf has been excellent to say the least. After they won the 2019 district and regional championship, they got to represent the school at the state competition. In addition to the girls’ success, Peyton Wilder made state for the boys team. Wilder went to state after finishing third with a 73.

Claiborne also had a great regional event with the girls finishing as runner-up and qualifying for state.

Lady Panther Carley Downhour shot a 75 at regionals, which was good enough for the top spot. Her teammate Cayden Walker shot a 95, which was good enough for third place.

Downhour was named all-district as well as Walker and Kennedy Warwick with all three qualifying for the girls state tournament. They played well but didn’t shoot low enough to be in the top three.

They were joined by Claiborne Lady Bulldogs Lucy Shockley (finished fifth at region) and Harley Holt as all-district. Wilder was all-district for the Cumberland Gap boys.

Cumberland Gap coach David Walker said this about the season, “They all worked their rears off. I’m super proud of all of them, and I have to give a big shout out to Wilder. Finishing third in district with that field was impressive.”