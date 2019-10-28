Estep decides plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep decided several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

William Riley Riggs, 48, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Riggs must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and is barred from any contact with his victim, and must stay at least 1,000 ft. away from her residence and anywhere else she is likely to be found. Riggs is also barred from the Walmart property.

Leonard Rich, 41, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation. As a condition of his probationary status, Rich must pay all monetary obligations in full by Jan. 7 of 2020. He is barred from any contact with his victim.

Jimmy Joe Baker, 31, charged with one count each of child endangerment and theft under $1,000, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 20 days confinement. Baker was given credit for 19 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Baker must pay $4.33 in restitution to Walmart. He must obtain a valid driver’s license as well. This sentence runs concurrently with prior ones.

Jason Dale Smith, 37, charged with one count each of aggravated criminal trespassing and evading arrest, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Smith must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. A condition of this plea is that Smith agrees not to assault or attempt to assault his victims.

Elizabeth Walker, 26, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence and violation of the financial responsibility law. Walker was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. She was given credit for 20 hours of jail time already served. Walker must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and was ordered to attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Davey Seagroves, 57, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation with 36 days confinement. Seagroves was given credit for 36 days of jail time already served. As a condition of his probationary status, Seagroves must pay all court costs and fines in full by Oct. 1 of 2020. His status is such due to his residing out of state. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Dwain Anthony Trent, 44, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with nine days confinement. Trent was given credit for nine days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. Trent must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Timmy Ray, 50, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Ray was given credit for two days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Macie Baker, 57, charged with one count of criminal impersonation, was sentenced to six months confinement. Baker was given credit for four days of jail time already served. This sentence runs concurrently with prior ones.

Edward Jones, 48, charged with one count of criminal trespassing, was sentenced to 30 days at 75 percent confinement. Jones was given credit for 27 days of jail time already served.

James R. Hackley, 29, charged with one count each of vandalism, resisting arrest and public intoxication, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with four days confinement. Hackley was given credit for four days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. Hackley is barred from contact with police officer Tyler Williams and is ordered to stay at least 1,000 ft. away from the officer, his residence and anywhere he is likely to be found except for official business. Hackley is also barred from the premises of Lafollette Housing.