Witness coordinator earns prestigious award

The Tennessee District Attorney General Conference recently awarded Lana Frogge, who is the Victim Witness Coordinator for the 8th Judicial District, the prestigious Tony Clark Award. This award was established in memory of the late 1st District Attorney General Tony Clark and is given annually to non-prosecutor staff members of the Tennessee District Attorney General Conference. The award is given to those who exhibit the highest character and who demonstrates exceptional compassion, caring and dedication to crime victims. Each recipient is someone who has made personal and professional sacrifices in the performance of his or her duties, serving as an example for which the conference stands.

It was noted during the presentation that Frogge has routinely placed the needs of crime victims first and foremost throughout her 23 years of service. Specifically, Frogge has assisted crime victims in obtaining nearly $2.5 million in criminal injuries compensation.

She also serves on multiple state boards that are tasked with improving services to crime victims. She has implemented programs within the 8th Judicial District to ensure that crime victims are never a forgotten part of the criminal justice system. Reportedly, Frogge goes above and beyond her duties in raising funds to support our local women’s shelters and child advocacy centers.

“I greatly appreciate the service that Lana provides to our citizens and this award is affirmation of the exceptional work that she performs on a daily basis,” said Jared Effler, district attorney general for the 8th Judicial District. “It’s an honor to work alongside Lana and our entire staff as we serve the citizens of Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union counties.”