SROs certify in program to counteract drugs, bullying on campus

Photo courtesy CCSO

The group of Claiborne School Resource Officers who patrol K-8 campuses will be thoroughly trained and certified in the L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs) program by January 2020. The L.E.A.D. program, founded in 2014 by law enforcement officers, was established to counteract the proliferation of drug-related crimes and peer-to-peer cyber bullying and violence. Those participating in the program collaborate with educators, community leaders, families and others dedicated to wiping out the effects of these types of situations that students face during their hours in school.