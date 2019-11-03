Sexton handles criminal plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton handled several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Shawn Keith Bolton, 31, charged with one count each of domestic assault, aggravated burglary, theft under $1,000 and joyriding, was sentenced to a split confinement of four years TDOC supervised probation with 60 days confinement. Bolton was given credit for 29 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $150 to the Economic Crime Fund. Bolton must pay $1,050 in restitution to his victim and is barred from any unlawful contact with that individual.

Robert Goins, 31, charged with two counts of violation of the Sexual Offender Registry Act and one count of violation of possession of offender identification, was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 90 days confinement. Goins was given credit for jail time served from Sept. 14 to Oct. 28. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs including a $950 fine.

Jordan Lee Shoffner, 30, charged under two cases with a total two counts each of aggravated burglary and theft over $2,500, was sentenced to a concurrent 8 years at 35 percent confinement. Shoffner was given credit for 384 days of jail time already served.

Tosha Helton, 33, charged with two counts of forgery and one count each of theft under $1,000 and failure to appear, was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 90 days confinement. The count of failure to appear is nolle in this sentencing. Helton was given credit for 11 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and forfeits $225 to the Economic Crime Fund. Helton is severally and jointly liable for $120 in restitution. She is barred from any contact with her victim. As a condition of her probationary status, Helton may be given credit toward her split confinement by enrolling in and successfully completing an inpatient rehabilitation program.

David Mize, 46, charged with one count of burglary, was sentenced to two years at 30 percent confinement. Mize was given credit for jail time served from Sept. 27 to Oct. 28. He is barred from any contact with his victim.

Chasity Barnard, 28, charged with one count of theft over $2,500, was sentenced to a split confinement of three years TDOC supervised probation with 44 days confinement. Barnard was given credit for jail time served from Sept. 14 to Oct. 28. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Barnard must pay $350 in restitution to her victim and is barred from contact with that individual. She is also barred from the property of Virgil’s Automotive. Barnard must also undergo a Mental Health Assessment.

Jerry Allen Fortner, 36, charged with one count of felony evading arrest, was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 75 days confinement. Fortner was given credit for jail time served from Oct. 4 to Oct. 28. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs. This case runs concurrently with a violation of probation one.