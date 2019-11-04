For the record
Compiled by Jan Runions
The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.
CLARIFICATION: The Joe Rouse listed in the Oct. 30 edition of Public Records is not the Joe Lynn Rouse who lives in the Dogwood Heights community of Tazewell, TN. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused.
Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office
Charles William Ayers-escape
Robert DeWayne Bryant-violations of parole for aggravated burglary and escape
Kevin Eugene Dalton-capias/bench warrant for introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession, manufacture, sell, delivery of methamphetamine and possession with intent of a schedule II controlled substance
David Edwin Conant-capias/bench warrant for possession, manufacture, sell, delivery of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeffrey Derek Taylor-capias/bench warrant for possession, sell, delivery of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of a schedule III drugs
Pamela Lea Northern-capias/bench warrant for the sell and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law
James Eastwood Burgans-capias/bench warrant for the sell and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance
Jessica Diamond Miracle-violation of probation for theft under $500
Edward Alexander Stevenson-failure to appear for possession of a schedule V drugs
Austin W. Greer-failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeffrey David Lawson-failure to appear for driving on a revoked license (second offense) and violation of the registration law
Ralph Edmond Wolfenbarger Jr.-failure to appear
James Lee Smith-possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia (turned himself in)
Adam Benjamin Daniels-outstanding child support attachment
New Tazewell Police Dept.
Brandon Micheal Dutcher-domestic assault, vandalism
Corneila Elaine Mullins-possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of inhalants, public intoxication, failure to appear for criminal trespassing, unlawful use of inhalants and theft of property (shoplifting)
Joey Alan Hurst-failure to exercise due care
Andrew W. Ramsey-speeding 55/30, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law
Erich Ramos-speeding 69/45, violation of the registration law
Charles L. Collins-speeding 71/45
Yonatan Amaya-violations of the light, driver’s license and financial responsibility laws
Cathy Jo Amburn-outstanding child support attachment
Zachary Elijah Tarter-violation of probation
Robert Bryant-outstanding warrant
Tiffany McGeorge-outstanding warrant
Tazewell Police Dept.
Erin Annette Allen-vandalism under $1,000
Brandon Christopher Rawlings-possession of a schedule III and a schedule VI controlled substances, public intoxication
Daniel L. Brooks-possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, driving on a suspended license
Christopher Upton-driving under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane
Jonathan M. Cunningham-driving under the influence
Dylan M. Lay-reckless driving, violation of the financial responsibility law
Lloyd Mayes-failure to exercise due care
Teresa Hawes Woods-speeding 72/45, violation of the financial responsibility law
James Dillard-speeding 87/45
Eliazar Lopez-speeding 69/45
Brandon Hickson-speeding 68/45
Derrick Noel-speeding 63/45
Justin Bussell-speeding 32/15 (inside a school zone)
Dakota Cox-speeding 62/45
Joseph W. Partin-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign on school bus)
Kelsi A. Gibson-failure to yield traffic right of way
James Burgans-sealed indictment
Alexis Williams-violations of the driver’s license (failure to exhibit on demand), registration and financial responsibility laws
Jimmy Knuckles-violation of the registration law
Aaron Lee Smith-violation of the financial responsibility law
