For the record

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

CLARIFICATION: The Joe Rouse listed in the Oct. 30 edition of Public Records is not the Joe Lynn Rouse who lives in the Dogwood Heights community of Tazewell, TN. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Charles William Ayers-escape

Robert DeWayne Bryant-violations of parole for aggravated burglary and escape

Kevin Eugene Dalton-capias/bench warrant for introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession, manufacture, sell, delivery of methamphetamine and possession with intent of a schedule II controlled substance

David Edwin Conant-capias/bench warrant for possession, manufacture, sell, delivery of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeffrey Derek Taylor-capias/bench warrant for possession, sell, delivery of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of a schedule III drugs

Pamela Lea Northern-capias/bench warrant for the sell and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law

James Eastwood Burgans-capias/bench warrant for the sell and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance

Jessica Diamond Miracle-violation of probation for theft under $500

Edward Alexander Stevenson-failure to appear for possession of a schedule V drugs

Austin W. Greer-failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeffrey David Lawson-failure to appear for driving on a revoked license (second offense) and violation of the registration law

Ralph Edmond Wolfenbarger Jr.-failure to appear

James Lee Smith-possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia (turned himself in)

Adam Benjamin Daniels-outstanding child support attachment

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Brandon Micheal Dutcher-domestic assault, vandalism

Corneila Elaine Mullins-possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of inhalants, public intoxication, failure to appear for criminal trespassing, unlawful use of inhalants and theft of property (shoplifting)

Joey Alan Hurst-failure to exercise due care

Andrew W. Ramsey-speeding 55/30, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Erich Ramos-speeding 69/45, violation of the registration law

Charles L. Collins-speeding 71/45

Yonatan Amaya-violations of the light, driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

Cathy Jo Amburn-outstanding child support attachment

Zachary Elijah Tarter-violation of probation

Robert Bryant-outstanding warrant

Tiffany McGeorge-outstanding warrant

Tazewell Police Dept.

Erin Annette Allen-vandalism under $1,000

Brandon Christopher Rawlings-possession of a schedule III and a schedule VI controlled substances, public intoxication

Daniel L. Brooks-possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, driving on a suspended license

Christopher Upton-driving under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane

Jonathan M. Cunningham-driving under the influence

Dylan M. Lay-reckless driving, violation of the financial responsibility law

Lloyd Mayes-failure to exercise due care

Teresa Hawes Woods-speeding 72/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

James Dillard-speeding 87/45

Eliazar Lopez-speeding 69/45

Brandon Hickson-speeding 68/45

Derrick Noel-speeding 63/45

Justin Bussell-speeding 32/15 (inside a school zone)

Dakota Cox-speeding 62/45

Joseph W. Partin-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign on school bus)

Kelsi A. Gibson-failure to yield traffic right of way

James Burgans-sealed indictment

Alexis Williams-violations of the driver’s license (failure to exhibit on demand), registration and financial responsibility laws

Jimmy Knuckles-violation of the registration law

Aaron Lee Smith-violation of the financial responsibility law