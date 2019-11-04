Locals deploy for west TN storm relief

Two American Red Cross volunteers from New Tazewell are among several from the local chapter assisting with storm relief in West Tennessee.

Jeff and Wendy Moncada will manage the feeding response along the Tennessee River where severe thunderstorms caused widespread damage on Oct. 26.

Both said helping those in need is the most rewarding part of volunteering.

“We love being able to help people, and the Red Cross gives us the opportunity to do that,” said Wendy Moncada. “It’s hard work and long hours, but the work is so fulfilling that you don’t even notice. Giving people some relief in their time of need is extremely rewarding.”

Jeff Moncada agrees.

“It’s nice to help your neighbor in their time of need, because you never know when you might need it yourself. Making a difference in someone’s life is very rewarding,” said Moncada.

The volunteers will report to the American Red Cross of Mid-West Tennessee in Jackson before being assigned to a specific area.

For more information about the American Red Cross and volunteer opportunities, visit redcross.org or contact the local chapter at 423-765-4222.

The American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee serves Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.