Family Medical opens in Tazewell

The newest location of Family Medical just celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. Those participating in the ceremony are, from the left: Tom Baker, Jaclyn Essary, Karyn Clark, Dr. John Michael Robertson, Bill Fannon, Matt Compton, Mike Robertson and Dee Dee Thompson. The new clinic is located at 209 Irish Cemetery Road in Tazewell. Its other office is located at 169 Westmoreland St. in Harrogate.