PVE students make honor roll
Students at Powell Valley Elementary School made the honor roll grade during the first 9 weeks of the new school year. Following is the roll call:
1st grade A – Isaiah Bailey, Kinsley Carroll, Charlie Carver, Knox Couch, Persephone Goins, Adeline Griffith, Amberlyn Harrison, Brigham Hinckley, Tucker Monaghan, Gabe Robertson, Natalie Sharp
1st grade A/B – Oliver Ausmus, Tatum Brummett, Isaac Figueira, Skyler Gilliam, Caleb Harp, Marissa Pierce, Ryder Richardson
2nd grade A – Casen Bolinger, Cooper Chumley, Artemis Goins, Kami McCombs, Bentley Siler, Jacob Smith
2nd grade A/B – Brannon Conner, Jaimee Brantley, Autumn Edwards, Benjamin James, Braden Joyce, Caleb Powell, Ethan Terrell
3rd grade A/B – Andrew Humfleet, Allie Owens, Jacob Owens
4th grade A/B – Kelby Ausmus, Annah Bean, Lucas Heck, Liam Hicks, Braden Lane, Cailin Lawson, Callie Leslie, Kallista Livesay, Aaron Massengill, Jake Wilson
5th grade A – Kaydence Bolinger, John Claiborne, Wyatt Hall
5th grade A/B – Kara Bradley, Jordan Dye, Kali Miracle, Willow Miracle, Aedan Monaghan, Mikaela Owens, Kaylynn Phipps, Dalton Rains, Nicholas Raske, Abigail Weaver
6th grade A – Jessie Davis, Keirsten Edmondson, Kolton Goins, Cheyenne Monday, John Owens, Landyn Saylor
6th grade A/B – Alyssa Black, Jordan Branham, Brandy Branscomb, Shiann Bush, Hayden Carey, Gavin Figueira, Makayla Hounshel, Miriah Jenkins, Maclaren Livesay, Whitney Moyers, Zoey Nelson, Melayne Rose, Brandi Taylor, Mahala Walker
7th grade A/B – Jayden Brooks, Harmony Livesay, Levi Moore, Charles Osborne, Madeline Surber
8th grade A – Lucas Burkhart, Piper Edwards, Riley Owens, Cadence Rains
8th grade A/B – Abygail Bailey, Alexandria Cilenti, Landon Crawford, Jefferson Davis, Alex Hatfield, Alexis Hatfield, Tina Kaylor, Emma Miracle, Addison Nelson, Abigail Smith, Jennabeth Wilburn
Claiborne grand jury returns indictments
The Claiborne Grand Jury returned indictments recently on several individuals including Dominque Justice, 26, who was indicted on one count... read more