Fire fighter training continues

Area fire departments gathered together, November 4, for yet more training. This training event was hosted by North Tazewell.

The training was a refresher class in extrication with Tazewell-New Tazewell Fire Department, Springdale Fire Department, South Claiborne Fire Department and Cumberland Gap Fire Department all taking part.

The fire fighters practiced on a mock crash involving a sports utility vehicle on top of another vehicle. The local fire fighters and departments are continuously using training to improve safety and effectiveness of their personnel.