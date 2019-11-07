Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs basketball: An inside glance
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs are both in the gymnasium preparing for the 2019 basketball season. Here’s a look inside the practices, please enjoy the photos and look for more previews on the website and in a future print edition. I’ll have a look inside the Cumberland Gap practices soon.
