Sexton dispenses VOPs

Judge Shayne Sexton found several individuals in violation of their supervised release and remanded them to Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) custody during recent sessions in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Jessica Buell, previously convicted of the sell/delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, initially received a four-year sentence, which was suspended after having served a 10-day split confinement to be supervised by TDOC. Buell was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was sentenced to serve the four years in TDOC custody.

Brenda Jones, previously convicted of introduction of contraband inside a penal facility, initially received a three-year sentence, which was suspended and to be supervised by TDOC. Jones was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was sentenced to serve the balance of her sentence in TDOC custody.

Ashley Simpson, previously convicted of attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility, initially received a three-year sentence, which was suspended after having served a 127-day split confinement, to be supervised by TDOC. Simpson was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was sentenced to serve the three-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Jordan Shoffner, previously convicted of two counts each of aggravated burglary and theft over $10,000, initially received an effective 11-year sentence, which was suspended after having served an 81-day split confinement, to be supervised by TDOC. Shoffner was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve the remainder of his sentence in TDOC custody.

Brandon Graves, previously convicted of attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility, initially received a two-year sentence which was suspended and to be supervised by TDOC. Graves was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve the balance of his sentence in TDOC custody.

Charles Jones, previously convicted of theft over $500, received a four-year sentence, which was suspended after serving a 45-day split confinement, to be supervised by TDOC. Jones was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve his four-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Shena Rouse, previously convicted of burglary of an automobile, theft over $1,000 and driving on a suspended license, initially received an effective two-year sentence, which was suspended after having served a 71-day split confinement, to be supervised by TDOC. Rouse was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was sentenced to serve her two-year sentence in TDOC custody.

These violators were prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General Jarred Effler.