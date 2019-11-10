CHS wide receivers enjoy a successful season

Claiborne High School football had a trying season during 2019. The Bulldogs won three games, but it didn’t stop two of the Bulldogs from having banner seasons.

Senior wideouts Haydn Hollin and Ethan Poore had great seasons. Hollin was primarily quarterback Eli Stone’s go to target especially when needing a big play, and he often delivered. Poore was injured and did not play during three games. His performance was impressive and quiet.

When talking with Bulldogs head coach Nathan Medlin he had nothing but praise for both outstanding players, “Haydn and Ethan have both been an absolute pleasure to coach. When the season was over and we were getting final stats together, we were all surprised about the final numbers.

“Haydn has been our number one receiver for a few years now. I knew that Eli targeted him a lot but had no idea that he finished his senior year ranked as high as he did in the state (second in state after regular season). Haydn has the opportunity to go play a few places after he graduates high school, and from some of the conversations I have had with a couple college coaches; they were just as impressed as we were.

“Ethan Poore joined us his sophomore year and has worked his way into a very productive role on our team. He quietly had some huge games, and if it weren’t for injuries or for him being on the same offense at the same position with Haydn, Ethan could have easily been a top target.

“The two of them together spent a lot of time this fall running routes and getting on the same page with Eli. I think the production that both of them had this year was a direct result of their commitment and trust they shared with teammates. I hate to see those two leave. It is tough replacing one playmaker, (and) two will be impossible.”

Hollin played in 10 games, scored 11 touchdowns on offense and one on defense and had 1,079 yards while averaging nearly 108 yards per game.

Poore was essential in giving the Bulldogs extra production at the position and took the pressure off Hollin. He only played in six games but had 308 yards, averaged 51.3 yards per game and scored four touchdowns. He was a great complimenting receiver for quarterback Eli Stone.

The Bulldogs will have to work hard during the offseason to find suitable replacements for Hollin and Poore.