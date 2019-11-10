Dove Song Ministries coming to Living Hope Church

Photo submitted

Living Hope Church will host special weekend services with Buddy and Veronica McGlothlin of Dove Song Ministries on Nov. 16 and 17. Veronica will be sharing with the Tri-State Women’s Fellowship at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Both Buddy and Veronica will be ministering during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday. The church is located at 347 Shawanee Road in Harrogate.