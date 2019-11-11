Honoring those who fight
Photos by Karen Rhymer | Claiborne Progress
Pictured here is Porter Campbell, a World War II Veteran. He is 99 years old. Campbell was at the Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Park in Tazewell on Monday.
Pictured here is a display at Veterans Park in Tazewell during Veterans Day on Monday.
