November 12, 2019

Honoring those who fight

By Staff Reports

Published 4:26 pm Monday, November 11, 2019

Photos by Karen Rhymer | Claiborne Progress

Pictured here is Porter Campbell, a World War II Veteran. He is 99 years old. Campbell was at the Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Park in Tazewell on Monday.

Pictured here is a display at Veterans Park in Tazewell during Veterans Day on Monday.

