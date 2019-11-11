November 12, 2019

Anthony Cloud | Daily News

Springdale Elementary held their annual Veterans Day program inside the gymnasium on Monday. The program had several events including the Pledge of Allegiance by the first grade, singing of “Grand Ole’ Flag” by the second grade, singing of “God Bless the USA” by the fifth grade and several more. Pictured is the fifth grade singing their song.

Springdale holds Veterans Day program

By Staff Reports

Published 4:45 pm Monday, November 11, 2019

