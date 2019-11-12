The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all church events to: karen.rhymer@claiborneprogress.net.

NOV. 16-17

The New Tazewell United Methodist Church will be hosting a Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair on Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Nov. 17, from noon to 1 p.m. Included in the large array of items will be wood crafts, baskets, wreaths, jewelry, paintings, note cards, Christmas crafts, sewing projects and much more. Lunch will be available to purchase.

NOV. 17

Liberty Baptist Church will hold its singing service on Nov. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Headricks of Morristown will be the visiting singers. Dennis Buchanan, song leader; Rev. Jeremy Buchanan, pastor.

DEC. 1

Springdale Singing Convention will be at Springdale Baptist Church Dec. 1 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Freedom @ the Hill Recovery Program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Hill Church, 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. Groups for Addiction Recovery, Setting Boundaries in Relationships, Anger Management and more. Everyone is welcome. For more info call 423-526-5655.

Catholic Faith Inquirer Sessions are now ongoing. If you have questions, please come join us at the RCIA. Or, if you are Catholic and know someone who is interested in learning more about God or more about the Catholic Church, bring them to the sessions each Tuesday at St. Julian Catholic Church; 118 E. Chester Avenue in Middlesboro, KY. These sessions follow the 6:30 p.m. Mass (about 7:15) in the Adult Education Room in the Parish Hall. All are welcome.

Leatherwood Baptist Church holds its regular services every Sunday morning with Sunday School starting at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening services each 2nd and 4th Sunday night beginning at 6 p.m. There are monthly singings scheduled for each 3rd Saturday night at 6 p.m. Pastor Rev. Timothy Sharp. Song director David Snow.

Pinnacle View Primitive Baptist Church There is singing, fellowship every third Saturday at 6 p.m. The church is located on Lothbury Ave., Middlesboro, across from Food City.

First Baptist Church, New Tazewell, Deaf and Hearing Impaired Worship The addition of a deaf interpreter for the Sunday morning worship service has brought a new ministry to the service. For more information, call 423-626-5401 or visit the church at 814 Buchanan Road, next to Diversicare.

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1250 Pine Hill Road in Tazewell, meets Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Monthly singing first Saturday at 6 p.m. Only King James Version Bible used. Everyone welcome to worship. Mail correspondence to: Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Sarah Mayfield, Church Clerk, 1250 Pine Hill Road, Tazewell, TN 37879.

Big Springs Primitive Baptist Church, located at 155 Lone Mountain Road in Tazewell, will have a singing on the second Saturday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Various singers will be featured, and everyone is welcome. Pastor, David Adkins.

Twin City Baptist Church now offers sign language interpretation of the services. Everyone is welcome.

Thompson Chapel United Methodist Church Clothing Bank is open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, call 626-3913 or 626-4435.

Fairview Baptist Church

Join Fairview Baptist Church. Sunday school for all ages, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; Sunday night service, 6 p.m. Rev. Adam Daniels, pastor.

Free Drug Testing Kits

The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and is providing free saliva-based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com or send mail to P.O. Box 539, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

Midway Baptist Church

Everyone is invited. Sunday morning services at 10 a.m., worship services, 11 a.m., Sunday night services at 7 p.m., Wednesday night adult Bible study, youth services and children’s program at 7 p.m., Senior Ministry, every first and third Tuesday at 11 a.m. Ronnie Pressnell, pastor. Kenny Trent, associate pastor. Jason Miracle, youth pastor.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

Regular services include: Sunday School every Sunday at 10 a.m. with worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night service every first and third Sunday at 6 p.m. We also have a fifth Sunday night singing at 6 p.m. Pastor Kenny Williams and the congregation invite everyone.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

Regular services are Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Robert Minton, pastor.