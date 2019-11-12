VFW visits county veterans

Photos submitted

Several very important members of the elderly population are remembered during visits over the Veterans Day weekend by representatives of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars). Junior Vice-Commander Shirley Haynes, with the 1st District of TN, and Michael Haynes, an auxiliary lifetime member of Post #5266 (Morristown), spent Nov. 9 making the rounds at the various Claiborne County nursing homes to visit with a total 25 Marine, Navy, Air Force and Army veterans — one of which served during World War II. The men and women were presented bouquets of flowers, donated by Christy’s Florist. Shown accepting their gifts are Bruce Baker, Larry Klinger, Bud Baker and Herb Painter.

Photos submitted

Several very important members of the elderly population are remembered during visits over the Veterans Day weekend by representatives of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars). Junior Vice-Commander Shirley Haynes, with the 1st District of TN, and Michael Haynes, an auxiliary lifetime member of Post #5266 (Morristown), spent Nov. 9 making the rounds at the various Claiborne County nursing homes to visit with a total 25 Marine, Navy, Air Force and Army veterans — one of which served during World War II. The men and women were presented bouquets of flowers, donated by Christy’s Florist. Shown accepting their gifts are Bruce Baker, Larry Klinger, Bud Baker and Herb Painter.

Photos submitted

Several very important members of the elderly population are remembered during visits over the Veterans Day weekend by representatives of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars). Junior Vice-Commander Shirley Haynes, with the 1st District of TN, and Michael Haynes, an auxiliary lifetime member of Post #5266 (Morristown), spent Nov. 9 making the rounds at the various Claiborne County nursing homes to visit with a total 25 Marine, Navy, Air Force and Army veterans — one of which served during World War II. The men and women were presented bouquets of flowers, donated by Christy’s Florist. Shown accepting their gifts are Bruce Baker, Larry Klinger, Bud Baker and Herb Painter.

Photos submitted

Several very important members of the elderly population are remembered during visits over the Veterans Day weekend by representatives of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars). Junior Vice-Commander Shirley Haynes, with the 1st District of TN, and Michael Haynes, an auxiliary lifetime member of Post #5266 (Morristown), spent Nov. 9 making the rounds at the various Claiborne County nursing homes to visit with a total 25 Marine, Navy, Air Force and Army veterans — one of which served during World War II. The men and women were presented bouquets of flowers, donated by Christy’s Florist. Shown accepting their gifts are Bruce Baker, Larry Klinger, Bud Baker and Herb Painter.