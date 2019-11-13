November 13, 2019

Photo gallery: Brennan Murphy signs with LMU baseball

By Allen Earl

Published 6:05 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Brennan Murphy, son of Jeff and Shelia Murphy, signed to play baseball at the collegiate level with Division II Lincoln Memorial University. He signed with family, friends, teammates, coaches and Cumberland Gap school officials in attendance during a short ceremony held in the library. Here are some photos from the signing, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

