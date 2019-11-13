Photo gallery: Brennan Murphy signs with LMU baseball
Brennan Murphy, son of Jeff and Shelia Murphy, signed to play baseball at the collegiate level with Division II Lincoln Memorial University. He signed with family, friends, teammates, coaches and Cumberland Gap school officials in attendance during a short ceremony held in the library. Here are some photos from the signing, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
