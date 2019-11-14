Annual blood drive competition underway

It’s time for the 36th Annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition between MEDIC Regional Blood Center (Orange) and Kentucky Blood Center (Blue). The event will be held Nov. 18-22 at various locations. Times and dates are listed below:

MEDIC Donor Centers:

• Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue – 8 AM to 6:30 PM

• Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike – Tues and Thurs 7:30 PM – 7 PM

Wed & Fri 6:30 PM – 6 PM

• Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave. Suite 104 – Mon-Fri 8:30 AM – 5 PM

• Crossville – 79 South Main Street – Mon-Friday 8:30 AM – 5 PM

University of Tennessee Campus – Indoor Setups:

• Student Center, Room 262 –Monday through Thursday – 11 AM to 7 PM

• Health, Physical Education and Recreation Building, Room 202C1 – Wednesday through Friday – 11 AM to 7 PM

• Massey Hall – Monday only –12 PM to 8 PM

• Institute of Agriculture – Tuesday only – 8 AM to 4 PM

• UT College of Law – Tuesday only – 10 AM to 6 PM

• South Carrick Hall – Wednesday only – 12 PM to 8 PM

• Hess Hall – Friday only – 12 PM to 8 PM

University of Tennessee Campus Mobile Drives:

• Hodges Library – Monday Only – 10 AM to 6 PM

• Science and Engineering – Wednesday only – 10 AM to 6 PM

Community Drives:

• Monday:

o Walmart – West A. J. Highway – 11 AM to 6 PM

o Food City – Asheville Highway – 11 AM to 6 PM

o Books-A-Million – Oak Ridge – 10 AM to 6 PM

• Tuesday:

o Walmart – Jefferson City – 12 PM to 7 PM

o Food City – Tazewell – 11 AM to 6 PM

• Wednesday:

o Walmart – Sevierville – 11 AM to 7 PM

• Thursday:

o Walmart – Maryville – 12 PM to 7 PM

o Walmart – Morristown – 11 AM to 6 PM

o Pellissippi State Community College – Hardin Valley Campus – 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

• Friday:

o Papa John’s – Halls Community – 12 PM to 7 PM

o Walgreen’s – Oneida – 12 PM to 6 PM

o Walmart – Newport – 11 AM to 6 PM

This yearly drive helps MEDIC Regional Blood Center collect the blood and blood-related products needed to supply 25 hospitals in 22 counties. This is a great way to celebrate SEC football and thank donors for their support through the various donor gifts.

Donors receive a $10 e-gift card and long-sleeve specialty t-shirt. Donors also receive coupons for Salsarita’s, Texas Roadhouse and Papa John’s Pizza as well as a ticket to East TN Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees event.

You may keep informed of the ongoing event by logging onto: Facebook: @medicblood, Twitter: @medicblood or Instagram: @medicregionalbloodcenter.

For more information, contact Kristy Altman at 865-805-2008 or email her at: kaltman@medicblood.org.