Photo gallery: Second Annual Christmas at the Courthouse
The Second Annual Christmas at the Courthouse was held November 15. The event was amazing and the decorations were beautiful. Here are a few photos from the event, please enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition soon.
