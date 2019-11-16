2019 Claiborne Bulldogs football players earn post season awards

The Claiborne High School Bulldogs football team had several team members recognized for their play throughout the season. The district and regional awards were just released and here are the Bulldogs who earned honors.

2019 District Awards:

First team members include Eli Stone (QB), Haydn Hollin (WR), Will Fugate (OL), Jimmy Del Ervin (RB) and James Satowski (TE).

Second team honors went to Grant Johnson (LB), Ethan Poore (WR), Greg Goins (RB), Justin Robinson (OL) and Tristan Cowan (DL).

All Academic team selection went to Daniel Eversole.

Mountain 6 All Region- 1 3A Awards:

First Team selections went to Eli Stone, Haydn Hollin, Jimmy Del Ervin and James Satowski.

All Region, Second Team selections were Grant Johnson, Ethan Poore, Greg Goins, Justin Robinson and Tristan Cowan.

Academic selection went to Daniel Eversole.