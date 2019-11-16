Photo gallery: Inside look at Cumberland Gap basketball practices
The Cumberland Gap High School basketball teams are on the court preparing for the upcoming season. The Panthers have a new head coach, Cory Cheek who has his players running all over the court and playing hard. Dennis Cline is returning to lead the Lady Panthers and they too are working hard to get better.
Here’s an inside look at both practices, enjoy the photos and look for an in depth preview on the website and in a future print edition.
