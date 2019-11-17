Residents of Claiborne County were treated to the Second Annual Christmas at the Courthouse lighting ceremony. During the November 15 celebration, Mayor Joe Brooks welcomed everyone to the event and with a short countdown flipped a switch that turned on the Christmas lights all over the front of the courthouse. There were many things to enjoy such as Natalie Sweet speaking of Appalachian Christmas Traditions, and musical performances by Linda Smiddy, Jaylen Pressnell, Kylie LeFevers, Anna Beth Walker, Chelsea Estes and the Unfamiliar band featuring Austin Boger, Andrew Gambrel and Conner Snow.

The numerous Christmas trees were decorated in memory, dedication and honor of America Veterans, Infant Loss/Remembrance, Education, Farming & Agriculture, Alzheimer’s Awareness, Heart Health, Primitive/Pioneer, Old Fashioned Christmas and Claiborne County residents.

On the second floor, trees featured Drug Abuse Awareness, Colors of Cancer, Claiborne County Courthouse Workers and Santa’s Tree.

Also on the second floor was the jolly ole man himself. Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted the children both young and old and gave out many delicious treats.

Special thanks goes out to Tammy Cheek, Mary Mallicoat, Paulette Beeler, Jason Beeler, Jordan Beeler, Aaron Young, Drena Brooks, Thomas McAfee, Doug Evans, James Phelps, Mike Gilbert, Bryan Edds, Mayor Brooks, Judge John McAfee and all courthouse employees.

The entire Christmas at the Courthouse Committee thanks everyone for coming out and sharing the Christmas spirit.