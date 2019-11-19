November 19, 2019

Photo submitted

Friends and well-wishers gather at Turn Key Realty to celebrate the grand opening of the business with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new endeavor is the brainchild of Shonda Smart. The new realty office is located at 3031 Hwy. 25E in Tazewell.

Turn Key Realty celebrates grand opening

By Jan Runions

Published 1:25 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2019

