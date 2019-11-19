Turn Key Realty celebrates grand opening
Photo submitted
Friends and well-wishers gather at Turn Key Realty to celebrate the grand opening of the business with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new endeavor is the brainchild of Shonda Smart. The new realty office is located at 3031 Hwy. 25E in Tazewell.
