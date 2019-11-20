Powell Valley junior varsity takes two wins from Clairfield

Clairfield Elementary hosted Powell Valley November 18 for four games of basketball. The Clairfield junior varsity girls led 4-0 after one period. The Lady Eagles added two more and held Powell Valley to only four. Clairfield led 6-4 at the half.

With a minute remaining in the third the Lady Indians had got the lead at 9-8. Going into the half the visiting Lady Indians led 11-8. Powell Valley placed four more on the board and the final score was 15-8.

Leading the Lady Eagles was Aalliah Ballard and Madison Hicks with four points each. The Lady Indians were led by Zoey Nelson with six points. Four others had two each including Mahala Walker, Emma Bussell, Amillya Smith and Cabella Duveaney. Megan Weaver finished with one point.

The JVB were next on the floor. The Indians led 8-0 before the Eagles found their first basket. After one period of play the score was 8-2. Powell Valley added seven more to lead at the half, 15-2.

Clairfield added points during the third but couldn’t slow down the Indians who led 18-5 after three periods of play. The fourth period resembled a lay up drill for the Indians as they pulled away and won the game 34-5.

Leading Clairfield was Andrew Hicks with three and Bryson Ruth two.

The Indians were led by Kolton Goins with 16, Hunter Ellison had seven and Colby Weaver had two.