Powell Valley varsity teams sweep Clairfield

Following the junior varsity games November 18 the varsity teams battled on the hardwood. The girl’s teams were up first.

The Lady Indians scored first and then went on a 15-2 run and then added two more to lead 17-2 going into the second period. The Lady Indians went heavily to their bench but it did not matter as they kept putting the ball in the net. At the half the score was 33-5.

The mid range shot came alive for the Lady Eagles in the third period but they still wasn’t able to keep the Lady Indians from scoring. The Lady Indians led 39-10 after three periods. Fourth period scoring was slow but the Lady Indians cruised on out to win 41-10.

Leading the Lady Eagles in scoring was Chloe Miracle with five, Sara Gibson had three and Lacey McKiddy had two. Leading the Lady Indians was Hailey Smallwood with 10, Jennabeth Wilburn had nine, Addi Nelson had six, Piper Edwards had six and Emma Miracle also had six. Zoey Nelson finished with two points.

Next on the court were the varsity boys. The Indians got ahead early but the Eagles tried to keep pace. The Indians lead was three at 9-6 after one period of play. A Clairfield three tied the game at nine but the Indians rolled on out to a 23-11 halftime advantage.

Powell Valley came out and extended their lead quickly to 35-16 and finished the third period leading 42-20 despite more good shooting from Clairfield. The Eagles gave their all during the final period but fell in the end by the final score of 53-36.

Nate Marlow led Clairfield with 25, Trenedy Reed had four , Aiden Davis three, and two others had two points each including Andrew Hicks and Bryson Ballard.

Kaleb Powers led the Indians with 28, Andy Osborne had 18, Trent Jenkins had six and Michael Boring had one point.