Photo gallery: CHS hosts David Crockett

Claiborne High hosted David Crockett High School November 21 for four games of basketball. The JV girls Bulldogs were the only team to get a win on the night, 33-27. The JV boys lost 52-48. Moving non to varsity action, the Lady Bulldogs fell 45-34 and the Bulldogs lost by the final score of 74-61. Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.