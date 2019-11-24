Springdale and Livesay split wins

H.Y. Livesay travelled to Springdale Elementary School November 22.

The girls played first and the Lady Owls played great behind the efforts of Jacey Ferguson who dropped in 13 points to lead Springdale to a 27-23 victory. Avalynn Cook and Chloe Cupp each scored five points while Olivia Rowland completed the total with four points. Livesay wasn’t far behind thanks to the efforts of Brinkley Hollin who led the Lady Eagles with eight points. Jayla Bailey and Jenna Middleton both scored six, Jaelynn Jones had two and Jaylee Hayes rounded out the scoring with one point.

During the boys game it was all Livesay. Jonny Wilder and Jed Bailey both scored 10 points and Kole Carter had eight. J. Johnson finished with two points in route to a 32-9 victory.

Leading Springdale was Owen Medlin with four points, Robbie Buchanan and Isaiah Cadle both dropped in two and Drew Epperson finished the game with one point.